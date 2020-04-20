Sunday severe weather damages dozens of homes in Mississippi

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is assisting counties affected by the April 19, 2020, severe weather.

One storm-related death from Marion County has been reported to the agency.

As of Monday morning, there were more than 8,000 customers without power across the state

As of Monday, five counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA.

These are initial reports; numbers could change throughout today and the upcoming days.

(Not all five counties are listed below)

• Forrest – 8 homes damaged, 25 roads closed due to debris

• Marion – 20 homes damaged, 20+ roads closed due to debris, one fire station on Hurricane Creek Road Destroyed

• Jackson – one home destroyed, one home major damage

