Sunny, unseasonably warm weather on deck for this weekend

Unseasonably warm weather will build in for the weekend, and some of us could make a pass at 90 degrees!

Saturday will be sunny. The morning will start with low-to-mid 50s, but we will warm quickly into the upper 70s by noon and then to a high near 85 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny. The morning will start with upper 50s. we will warm into the lower 80s by noon and into the upper 80s for highs in the afternoon.

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s by 10 PM. Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the lower 50s before warming commences and takes us into the mid-80s for highs.

The clear sky tonight means a perfect night for stargazing. Mercury will not rise until right around sunrise Saturday, so it will not be visible. Venus will be up after sunset. It will be the brightest object in the evening sky other than the moon until about 10:45 PM. Jupiter and Saturn will rise between 1:00 and 1:20 in the southeast sky. Mars will rise just after 2:30 AM in the southeast sky. The planets follow closely to the path the sun travels in the daytime, so they rise in the southeast sky and set in the southwest sky. You can see them with the naked eye, but you can see them a bit better with a good pair of binoculars.

Our next chance for rain comes with a cold front on Wednesday. That rain could arrive as early as late Tuesday night. The cold front is going to bring an abrupt end to our unseasonably warm weather, and we will turn unseasonably cool. Long-range forecasts indicate we will likely be mostly cooler-than-normal through at least the middle of May.