Sunshine holds its ground through the weekend

We got a taste test of this weekend's weather on Friday. Expect sunshine this weekend, even if it is filtered by clouds at times. You'll notice some gradual warming through the weekend, too.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS

Don't forget to spring forward before bed Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM Sunday.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 50s to 40s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. The low temperature by morning will be near 34 degrees. Saturday will start with patchy frost and temperatures in the 30s. We will warm to the lower 50s by noon. The high temperature in the afternoon will be near 61 degrees. Saturday evening will cool from 50s around 6 PM to 40s by 10 PM.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second half of the weekend will start closer to 40 degrees and then warm to the 60s by noon. Expect highs closer to 70 degrees.

A chance for showers is in the forecast each day next week. Rain will be most common on Tuesday and Thursday, but there's no day that guarantees rain for everyone. The rain forecast for each day next week will vary as we get new data to apply to the forecast and confidence increases.