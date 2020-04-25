Sunshine is in the forecast for Sunday and Monday, but our next rainmaker is on the way

Taking a look at downtown meridian we get a glimpse of blue skies and warm days as we are currently at 74 degrees. If you decide to pick up dinner tonight from a local restaurant or grill out at home you will have zero chances of rain and our temperatures will be ranging from the mid 70's at 6 PM and dropping to the mid 60's by 8 PM.

Looking out over Philadelphia, Mississippi right now using the Alfa Insurance Camera network we can see a peak of blue skies that we have been enjoying today. Using the EMEPA live radar we don't see any rain in our area and this trend will continue into tomorrow. If you want to go for a jog tonight, the temperatures will be splendid. Right now we are looking at the mid 70's and will be dropping down into the mid 60's by 8 PM. This trend will continue as we reach the lower 60's and overnight temperatures will be dropping to the lower 50's by 6 AM on Sunday. We will be warming up through the day as we reach the upper 60's by noon and will stay at this temperature, give or take a few degrees, until 6 PM. For the rest of Sunday evening we will be dropping into the mid 50's by 10 PM. Enjoy the dry spell while you can, because our next rain maker will be coming Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. We will start to see the edge of this rain by 10 PM on Tuesday and it will become more widespread by 2 AM on Wednesday. This rain becomes heavier by 4 AM and will continue until 7 AM. By 10 AM we will start to see some lighter showers and this rain will not be as widespread. But, by $PM on Wednesday the rain is gone and we will be clear again for the next few days. To keep up with this new rain maker I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated and upload pictures of your sunny weekend. Today we did reach 80's degrees which is only 2 degrees above normal and we did not reach the record high of 87 degrees. For the next 7 days, tomorrow will be very similar to today and that rainmaker moves in overnight on Tuesday and early in the morning on Wednesday. Our temperatures will be ranging from the mid 70's to the 80's this week for highs. And the overnight lows will be ranging from the upper 40's to lower 60's. ​