Lauderdale County Supervisors temporarily close Agri-Center

The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors is temporarily closing the Agri-Center to comply with Governor Reeves' safer at home order.

The center has been open for public riding and was the site for the Twin States Riding Association roping event that was originally scheduled for next week. Board president Kyle Rutledge says although the event was not going to allow an audience, it was in the county's best interest to close the center.

"Hopefully everything will straighten out soon, we're just trying to work through and let people enjoy as much as they can and hopefully get all the businesses back open very soon,” said Rutledge. “We're just waiting to see what the governor's new order will say."

The governor's order discourages social gatherings and expires on Monday, May 11.