Surveillance camera captures mail theft

Meridian police are looking for two suspects they say stole mail from Al's Garden and Gift and Twin State Customs on Mar. 6 at 1:55 a.m.

Owner of Al's Garden and Gift, Al Davis, says he was notified by a mailman that his mailbox flag was up, but there was no outgoing mail.

That's when Davis checked his surveillance footage and discovered a gray SUV at his store. Click the video box to watch the images.

Davis says this is a senseless act that causes a lot of complications.

"The problems that it caused people like me who had bills going and statements going out. It causes a lot of problems for no reason. This is a senseless act," Davis said.

Anyone who has information about the theft is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department. To remain anonymous, you may report your information through Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.