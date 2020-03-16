Suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends with crash

A high-speed pursuit ended just north of Enterprise in Clarke County Monday evening.

According to Sergeant Andy West with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it began in Sandersville in Jones County. He says officers tried to pull over the SUV, but it failed to obey. One shot was fire from the suspect vehicle during that time.

Members of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department joined the pursuit. Officers were able to spike strip the SUV.

West says the man drove on flat tires before crashing and rolling over where he was taken into custody without incident.