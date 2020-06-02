Suspect in fatal shooting at ATM appears in court

The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a woman at an ATM Monday in Meridian made his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon.

18-year old Tanelius Burks is being charged with capital murder after police say he staked out a hiding spot at Commercial Bank on Highway 39 in Meridian before ambushing and shooting the victim.

The Meridian Police Department said it's not releasing the name of the victim at the family's request.

Burks is being held without bond and is expected to reappear in court on Thursday.