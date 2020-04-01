Suspect killed in Columbus officer-involved shooting after leading police on chase

A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Columbus Wednesday morning.

In a joint statement, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus Police Department confirmed a suspect was shot by law enforcement after a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies and police officers were involved in the chase that started on Ridge Road and continued onto Waterworks Road, before ending at 22nd Street North.

The unidentified white male wrecked the stolen truck and got out of the vehicle.

According to WCBI, sources said the suspect then somehow got inside a law enforcement vehicle, where he was shot and killed.

Multiple law enforcement was on the scene at the time of the shooting and multiple shots were fired.

Sources confirmed at least one officer was injured in a crash during the pursuit, where multiple vehicles were struck.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said he could not release the name of the man that was shot.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirms it is investigating the officer-involved shooting but could not release any further details.