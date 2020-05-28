Suspects make court appearance, bond set

New details about a death investigation were revealed at a Thursday court hearing in Meridian, indicating the victim may have been 'set up' prior to this death.

17-year-old Aniyah Brooks is one of the two suspects charged in the murder of Jeremiah Chapman of Newton. Police say Brooks was out with Chapman and another suspect, 19-year-old Isaiah Clark, before Chapman was killed at a vacant house on 42nd Street.

“The court is always bothered by any senseless crime and this is another one of those that certainly could have been avoided,” said Municipal Court Judge Robbie Jones.

After entering the house, Brooks and Chapman allegedly had sex while Clark waited nearby. Jones said it appears Brooks and Clark planned to ambush Chapman during this time.

“Clark set Mr. Chapman up for an uncomfortable experience related to crime while he was having a more intimate relationship with Miss Brooks,” said Jones.

Authorities said Clark then entered the home and attacked Chapman, causing his death. Police said Brooks left the home during this altercation.

Jones says autopsy reports show Chapman died from a gunshot wound. Detectives say Chapman also suffered stab wounds.

“Which complicates this case because of the coroner’s report that said he was shot, so that means somebody left with a gun, and casings, if there were any,” said Jones.

Bond was set for Brooks at $100,000. Clark, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing, has a $500,000 bond. Their cases will be presented to a grand jury.

Chapman’s vehicle, a red Chevy Caprice, was taken from the vacant house before police arrived and has yet to be recovered.