Lauderdale County Tax Collector's office opens outdoor window

The Lauderdale County Tax Collector’s office has had to operate differently amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office installed a window that allows residents who purchased new vehicles to never enter the Courthouse. You are asked to wear a face mask while doing business at the window. There is also a drop box where residents can put their payments in. Payments can also be done by mail or online.

“I want to express my appreciation to the people of Lauderdale County, to the Board of Supervisors, everybody has been so willing to help us get through this, and my staff,” says Doris Spidle, the Lauderdale County tax collector. “My staff has done excellent. They have been here when they didn’t have to be here. I appreciate them more than they know, as well as the people of Lauderdale County.”

Online payments with the Tax Collectors office are charged a 3% processing fee by the credit card company.

