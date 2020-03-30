Teachers prepare for online instruction

Students will not be returning to the classroom this year, but that doesn’t mean the learning will end. Many districts are working hard to continue education for their students.

Angela Preston teaches 6th grade math and science in St. Clair County. No matter how this plays out, they say their main focus is the student.

“So this week is really going to give us a chance to sit down with grade level representatives and curriculum coordinators and administrators to figure out what exactly is our plan,” says Preston.

The concern is St. Clair is such a rural county that not everyone has access to the internet. The county will spend time reaching out to see who will be able to receive online instruction. But Preston believes there will be a mix of digital learning and paper packets.

“I see this working as more project based. I know we’re in the middle of a space unit right now, so we might try to add something where the kids have to do a brochure for visiting a planet.”

She says luckily, they’ve been gearing up for the state assessment test, so main objectives have already been covered. We asked her if there would be some kind of testing for students at the end of the year.

“That’s one of the concerns and questions that I have," said Preston. "I definitely think there’s going to have to be, I’m not sure what that’s going to look like.”

But one thing she does know, they will get students the support they need to finish the year.

“Many of us, we get relationships built with these kids and they know if they need something they can come to us," Preston said. "And you’re going to see leaders step forward and say ‘whatever needs to get done, let’s do it’ and let’s still be there for these kids.”

Most teachers are still answering emails on the weekends from concerned parents. Even after their new instruction time begins, Preston says there will be folks at the school to answer phones if students or parents have questions.

