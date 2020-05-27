Teen murder suspects appear in court

The two teen murder suspects accused of stabbing a man in Meridian on Memorial Day appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

17-year-old Aniyah Brooks and 19-year-old Isaiah Clark are being held behind bars for allegedly stabbing and killing Jeremiah Chapman of Newton on Monday morning.

Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman said the juvenile is being charged as an adult.

“It pains me; it hurts me to see a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old charged with murder in our city,” said Coleman.

The incident allegedly happened at a vacant home on 42nd Street. Details on what led to the crime remain unknown.

“It’s still under investigation. The motive has not been determined but hopefully real soon we’ll have a motive,” said Coleman.

The two suspects are being held without bond and will return to court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

A third suspect turned himself in to police but was later released.