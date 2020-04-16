Temperatures begin to warm, severe storms possible again on Sunday

Happy Thursday! We are off to another chilly start on our Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s area-wide. There may be some light frost in spots this morning, so if you are an essential worker and have to head out this morning, be sure to leave some extra time to get to your destination to defrost your vehicle. We'll see mostly sunny skies today with highs climbing into the low-70s. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight, with Friday morning lows in the upper-40s, which is right around average for this time of year.

We will warm back into the upper-70s by Friday with isolated showers returning. Morning lows by Saturday will be back into the low-50s. We'll see scattered showers on Saturday and then rain and storms become more likely as we head into Sunday as a disturbance moves through. Severe storms look possible during the Sunday afternoon/evening time frame. The good news is that the tornado threat won't be nearly as high as it was on Easter; however, 60-70 mph winds and large hail will be the main threats. An isolated tornado still cannot be ruled out.

After some leftover showers Monday morning, we'll dry out for the rest of the day as highs stay in the upper-70s. Tuesday will remain dry entirely with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible by Wednesday as another disturbance moves on through, and this system will also be watched closely for the possibility of strong to severe storms.