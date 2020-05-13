Temperatures grow warmer as rain chances return

Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are mainly in the 50s as you head out the door on our Wednesday. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of isolated showers and storms developing in the afternoon hours. Most of us will end up staying dry today, but keep that rain gear nearby just in case. It will also be a tad bit more humid for our Wednesday with highs climbing into the mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies will continue overnight with Thursday morning lows in the low-60s.

A weak disturbance will bring a slight increase in our rain and storm chances heading into Thursday and Friday. Even with the increase in rain chances, not everyone will see rain each day. High temperatures will hold steady during this time frame, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. The humidity factor will also continue to increase as we feel more and more like summer.

We'll get even warmer this weekend, with highs expected to climb into the upper-80s to near 90 on both Saturday and Sunday. Morning lows will be in the mid-60s both days. We'll also see rain chances for both days, with a slightly better chance of seeing rain on Sunday than compared to Saturday.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday afternoon. If we don't hit 90 degrees this weekend, it is looking increasingly likely that Monday will be the day for the first 90 degree day of the year.