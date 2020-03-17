Temperatures stay warm as shower chances continue

Happy Tuesday! We look to see mostly cloudy skies on our Tuesday with temperatures expected to climb into the upper-70s and low-80s. Scattered showers will be possible, so be sure to keep the rain gear handy even though a lot of the day will end up dry. A shower can't be ruled out early this evening, otherwise we look to see mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog development in spots. Wednesday morning lows will be in the low-60s.

Wednesday will feature mostly cloudy skies with highs around 80 degrees and isolated shower chances. Thursday will be the warmest day of the next seven as highs are expected to climb into the mid-80s. Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of the day will end up dry. The same cannot be said for Friday as a cold front moves across the area. This will bring a good chance of rain and storms with highs in the upper-70s. Despite the warm temperatures, severe weather is not expected at this time thanks to a weak dynamic environment that will be in place while the front moves through.

The cold frontal passage will bring in cooler temperatures heading into the weekend, with highs in the low-60s on Saturday, lows in the upper-40s Sunday morning, and highs in the upper-50s Sunday afternoon. Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies, and Sunday will feature scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will continue to increase heading into Monday as temperatures begin to warm up again. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-60s.