Temperatures warm as we close out the weekend

Happy Saturday! We'll see partly cloudy skies for the rest of this evening and into the overnight time frame. Remember to turn your clocks ahead one hour tonight before going to bed for Daylight Saving Time! Temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees by sunrise on Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will continue into our day on Sunday, with highs in the mid-60s, which is right around average for this time of year. We are dry for Sunday and most of our Monday.

Showers will arrive late in the day on Monday as highs climb into the upper-60s. Rain chances will stick around through the overnight hours and into Tuesday, when periods of showers will be possible. An all-day rain event is not expected on Tuesday, but you'll want to keep that rain gear handy throughout the day. Highs will get into the mid-70s Tuesday through Saturday with rain chances continuing.

We'll see a chance of scattered showers Wednesday through Friday, but none of those three days will have rain all day long nor is a wash out expected on any day. Saturday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a chance of a stray shower. Severe weather looks unlikely at any point next week, but we'll continue to watch each day as we get closer for any changes. Also, no day in particular looks to have a big flash flood threat, but this will also need to be monitored considering all the rain that we've seen as of late.