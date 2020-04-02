Temperatures warm into the weekend

Happy Thursday! It's another chilly start to our day with temperatures in the 40s. We look to stay dry on our Thursday under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s. A stray shower or two will become possible overnight, otherwise we look to see partly cloudy skies with Friday morning lows around 50 degrees.

We'll see a chance of a stray shower on Friday, but most of the day will be dry. Highs on Friday will be in the upper-70s. Isolated showers will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s, respectively.

Rain becomes more likely early next week as a series of disturbances move on through. We'll see periods of rain and storms on Monday and then scattered showers and storms on Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 80s during this time frame, with morning lows in the 60s. At this point, severe weather chances look low for next week, but this is something we'll continue to keep an eye on.