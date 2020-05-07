Texas governor softens order over jailed Texas hair salon owner

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has removed jail as a punishment for violating his coronavirus restrictions.

His new order Thursday followed District Judge Eric Moyé's jailing of Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther, because she wouldn't apologize for being "selfish" in keeping her salon open. Moyé is a lifelong Democrat.

“Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” Abbott said in a statement.

Luther cited the need to feed her children and for her employees to be able to pay their bills as the reason she kept her salon open for business.

There were outcries by conservatives over Moyé's action to put Luther in jail.

Abbott says his new order should free Luther.