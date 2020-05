This year’s US 11 Antique Alley yard sale has been cancelled. It was scheduled to begin on Thursday and run through Sunday.

Due to the uncertainty of the restrictions in effect for COVID-19, this year’s event, that runs from Meridian, Miss., to Bristol, Va., won't happen.

Any questions locally can be directed to the Mississippi coordinator, Teresa Westbrook, at 601 917-3727.

Dates for the 2021 event are May 13th thru 16th.