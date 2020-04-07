Local museum bringing people together, virtually, with uplifting music

The Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience is bringing people together virtually with uplifting music.

When the CDC recommended social distancing to help stop the spread of the COVID-19, the team at The MAX got to thinking of alternate ways of entertaining.

The museum held a Facebook live concert featuring Meridian's own Todd Tilghman as a special edition of its "Brown Bag Lunch Concert".

You may have seen Tilghman competing on season 18 of “The Voice”.

We caught up with his wife who says she’s proud of her husband using music to help heal their community.

“Music connects people and it moves people. To me, you can connect with people. Right now we need help. We need something that moves us, to let us know that days are going to get better. We might be in tough times right now, but it’s going to get better. It is phenomenal for us to bring a little joy to people that may be at home dealing with the fear and anxiety of the unknowns," said Brooke Tilghman. "We are super excited to be able to do it for our hometown. Thank you, Meridian, for supporting us. I had contestants from The Voice saying, 'I haven’t seen a town show up like Meridian has shown up' for us in Mississippi. We’re just super proud to be from here and to represent Meridian. We hope we’re doing it well.”

“This is a virtual event for all of our friends out there that are homebound at this time. We want to make sure that they don’t feel so isolated. So many people have come up to us in the past few weeks saying how much they enjoyed the Brown Bag Concert here at The MAX. This is a way to continue to share that tradition with everybody,” said president of The MAX, Mark Tullos.

“Todd always puts himself second. He’s put his church first, he puts his family first, he puts his children first, and he puts others first. To me, that’s the best thing to know about him. He has an amazing voice, but he’s an amazing person and I want people to know that,” said Tilghman.

“One of the things we miss during this closure is seeing people walk out of The MAX inspired and joyful. We hope through these events like this that we can continue that relationship,” said Tullos.

Even though The MAX is closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tullos says it will continue to spread hope and positivity in the community.