The MAX re-opened to visitors Tuesday morning

Staff at the MAX are saying hello to visitors once again.

‘It’s so exciting to welcome our visitors back to the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience,” says Ida Tomlin, the director of operations with the MAX. “We have been waiting a long time, being closed of course since March, we’re just so excited to welcome everyone back.”

There are measures that have been put in place to make visitors feel safe while touring the MAX.

“You will see lines on the floor making sure that there is social distance, we will make sure that you receive a stylus to use on some of our hands-on exhibits, especially the video ones,” Tomlin says. “So [with] the stylus, instead of using your finger, you can use the stylus. We’ll be handing one to each person. We have hand sanitizer stations at the very front as well as located throughout the building.”

The Blues Series is also coming to the MAX Friday night with a special concert.

“We are actually preparing right now for our first event this Friday night, June 5th from 6 to 9 p.m. Mr. Vasti Jackson will be onstage in the courtyard,” Tomlin says. “According to the governor’s guidelines, we can have up to 100 people, so I encourage everyone to please call in, or go online and register.”

Tickets for the Friday concert are $20 for non-members and free for members, although members will still need to register.

