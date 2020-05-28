The MAX to reopen June 2

The MAX announced Thursday it will open again June 2, with extra safety measures in place.

The MAX's director of Operations, Ida Tomlin, says the property has been deep-cleaned and careful planning has gone in to creating a safe, no-touch experience for visitors.

It has also expanded its presence on social media and instituted MAX@Home, a new section of its website full of video messages from legends, an online lecture series, livestream performances, and more.

Click the attached link to visit the MAX@Home page on its website.

New safety procedures include:

• All employees will be screened daily.

• Updated hours of Tuesday - Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 1-5 p.m. will allow for thorough daily cleaning.

• All staff will be required to wear masks.

• No-touch measures will be in place at Visitors Services and throughout the building.

The MAX asks guests to help protect their own well-being and that of other visitors and staff by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing during their visit.

Before leaving home, visitors should check The MAX website for hours and other important information. Special circumstances or changes may arise during the transition to full operation.

“Most of all,” Tomlin said, “we just want to say, ‘Welcome back!’”

Here are a few highlights of scheduled events:

• June 5: Blues Series, featuring guitarist and singer Vasti Jackson on stage in the Courtyard; reservations required

• June 6: First Saturday: The MAX Drive Thru, featuring a lunchtime music, a floral arranging demonstration, and to-go bags with MAX goodies while supplies last.

• June 13: Opening weekend for The MAX's newest exhibit, "Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South," which runs through September 6

• June 19: The 2020 Summer Film Series returns with “Glory,” featuring MAX legend Morgan Freeman.

Some big events are coming up later in the year:

• August 29: Sipp & Savor, a major fundraiser postponed from earlier this year, will showcase cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music.

• August 29: Celebrity chef Cat Cora receives her Walk of Fame star.

• September 3: The MAX will induct its 2020 Hall of Fame class at the MSU Riley Center, with a reception immediately following at The MAX.

For more info, please email info@msarts.org or call 601-581-1550.