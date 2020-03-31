Kids going on a bear hunt in Lauderdale County

In Lauderdale County, residents are finding ways to help kids stay active. One idea is a bear hunt.

Stuffed animals are appearing in neighborhoods, churches and windows all over the county and in downtown Meridian.

The Teddy Bear Hunt is meant to unite neighborhoods and give children an exciting scavenger hunt; while practicing social distancing, during the coronavirus emergency. The fun is seeing how many bears kids can find.

Lake Ross Collins subdivision in Collinsville is especially getting into the spirit of the hunt with numerous bears of all shapes and sizes.

West Lauderdale school teacher, Nikki Raulerson, created the Bear Hunt Lauderdale Facebook page to help bring the community together during unusual times.

"We just want to remain positive. This is something that will bring us closer together. In times of uncertainty, we know that we are certain that we are all a community, and we care about each other. That is something we can feed off of during these things that can go bad," said Raulerson.

The hunt is inspired by Michael Rosen's children's book, "We're going on a Bear Hunt."