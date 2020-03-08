The city of Meridian welcomes three new businesses coming soon

The city of Meridian is moving forward, in 2020 with new developmental projects underway. Newscenter 11 sits down with a city official to discuss three new businesses that are expected to open this year.

In the last year, Meridian lost several businesses like O'Charleys, Rue 21, and DT Grinders. The city also gained new businesses like Shipley's, Ulta Beauty, and The Cookout.

"Meridian is growing. We're looking into the future and we're hoping to grow even more. It gives people some hope that tomorrow there's going to be even more. These three restaurants are so exciting, but there's so much more out there. We have many good things coming on the horizon," said Community Development Director Laura Carmichael.

The well-known DT Ginder's building is looking to be revitalized as an Italian restaurant Amore is set to move into the building.

"We were sad about DT Ginder's closing, but it presented an opportunity. We're excited to have a new Italian restaurant that's going to be opening every soon in Meridian," said Carmichael.

Community Development Director Laura Carmichael says bringing new businesses can create opportunities for employment, community involvement, and economic growth.

The Burger King franchise is set to open another restaurant here in Meridian. The new location will be in the North Hills building that housed "The Park". The city will have a total of three Burger Kings: one on Frontage road, 8th street and now one on North Hills.

"You know its just a win-win for us. We're excited to see that franchise to come to North Hills. It gives us another location. No matter where you're traveling throughout the city, you got that choice," said Carmichael.

Soon you will have your morning coffee to go as PJ's Coffee Shop located at 5145 Highway 39 North plans to open next week.

"We're excited about the PJ's Coffee and can't wait until they open. I think it going to be coming very soon. We're worked with them along the process and along the way. We're excited to have them here," says Carmichael.

There's still no word yet on The Hype, but it is expected to open sometime this year.

All three businesses are expected to open within this year.