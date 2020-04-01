The cool weather lingers through Thursday before warming begins

Our Wednesday a sunny, crisp day. The weather has been perfect to open the windows. You may want to close those windows before bed tonight. It's going to be a chilly night.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop from 60s to 50s through 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be in the mid-40s. Thursday will be sunny with some passing high clouds. After that cool start, we will warm after noon to a high in the low-to-mid 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will begin increasing on Friday. A slight chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will increase Monday through Wednesday. Warming could introduce a threat of severe thunderstorms in that Monday-through-Wednesday time frame. We will be monitoring for that between now and then.

MARCH RAINFALL RECAP

March ended more than an inch above normal for precipitation with 6.59 inches for the month. Our total from January 1 through March 31 is 25.78. That's 9.63 inches above normal and nearly half of our average annual rainfall for an entire year in just three months. ​