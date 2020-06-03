The latest on Tropical Storm Cristobal

Summary:

Cristobal is forecast to make landfall in the United States as a strong tropical storm sometime on Sunday. People along the coast from Galveston, TX to Mobile, AL should closely monitor the forecast. Impacts for the Meridian area will be dependent on the exact track of Cristobal. The storm is expected to move north into the Gulf of Mexico and then at some point turn westward as it approaches the U.S. Where this westward turn occurs will play the biggest role in determining our local impacts.

Long Discussion:

Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall earlier Wednesday morning near Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, Mexico with sustained winds around 55-60 mph. The storm is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as it continues to move into Mexico. Significant and deadly flooding is expected in parts of Mexico and Central America from Cristobal.

Cristobal will eventually make a turn back north and head into the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico and restrengthen back into a tropical storm by Friday night. Despite the warm waters of the Gulf, there appears to be enough wind shear in place to prevent Cristobal from becoming too strong. In fact, it is likely that Cristobal will make landfall in the United States as a tropical storm, and not a hurricane. With that said, this storm will still be a huge rainmaker for portions of the Gulf Coast states. Storm surge will also be a concern for those along the coastline.

There is still plenty of uncertainty as to where Cristobal will end up making landfall. A landfall looks to be possible anywhere between Galveston, Texas and Mobile, Alabama, although it's looking more likely that it will make landfall somewhere along the Louisiana coastline. Depending on where it does will determine the impacts for East Mississippi and West Alabama. A track closer to New Orleans would mean greater impacts, but a track closer to Lake Charles, Louisiana will result in just a few impacts to our area. With that said, be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast. Things will begin to get clearer by the end of the week.