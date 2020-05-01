The weekend will be warm and dry

Happy Friday! We are off to a chilly start on our Friday, so you may need to grab a light jacket if you have to head out the door early this morning. Patchy light fog may develop in a few spots this morning, but no widespread concerns are expected. Any fog will lift by 8 a.m. the latest. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s on our Friday. Mostly clear skies will continue tonight as temperatures drop into the mid-50s by Saturday morning.

We'll continue our warming trend as we head into the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and then the upper-80s. We look to remain dry this weekend with mostly sunny skies each day. Morning lows will also be warming, with temperatures by sunrise on Sunday in the upper-50s, and then the low-60s by sunrise on Monday. There is a chance of a few spots mainly south of I-20 reaching the 90 degree mark either Monday or Tuesday or both of those days.

Isolated shower chances will return late in the day on Tuesday, but most of the day will be dry. A cold front will then move through, bringing a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms Tuesday night and into our day on Wednesday. It is still too early to pinpoint an exact severe weather threat, if any, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast on that. Temperatures will cool-off heading into Wednesday and Thursday, with highs on Wednesday around 80 degrees and then the mid-70s by Thursday. Morning lows by Thursday will be back in the low-50s.