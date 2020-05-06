This week is National Hurricane Preparedness Week

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is less than month away. For our area, tropical systems can bring damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes.

“For us, the preparations are just the same as if we know we’re going to have those severe weather days for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes,” says Eddie Ivy, the Clarke County Emergency Management director. “Have a plan in place for your family, have the basic supplies ready to go, know where you would go to seek shelter, and be ready to activate that plan.”

Essential items you need to have before a hurricane strikes include food, water, batteries, chargers, fuel, and cash.

Ivy says hurricane preparations are a state-wide effort.

“We begin the coordination calls with the coastal counties and with the state agencies, to make sure we’re prepared for the evacuees that may be coming to our area and to make sure that we are coordinating and using a unified approach to how we’re going to manage that evacuation,” Ivy says. For us, we make sure all of our equipment’s ready, everything’s fueled, serviced, and ready to go. We make sure all of our responders are prepared. We enact our hurricane plan.”

Even when hurricanes don’t impact our area directly, Clarke County EMA is prepared to help out other areas.

“We’ve sent teams to assist other counties, other states that were impacted when we weren’t,” Ivy says. “So just because we’re not physically doing it here, doesn’t mean that we’re not involved with it and that we’re not doing things.”

Hurricane season begins on June 1 and lasts through November 30. Though it’s rare, hurricanes and tropical storms have formed during the month of May in the Atlantic Ocean.

