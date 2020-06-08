Thousands without power across East Central Mississippi as Cristobal moves inland

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK)- Thousands are still without power across East Central Mississippi Monday morning as the remains of now Tropical Depression Cristobal continue to push further inland.
As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, power companies and cooperatives that serve East Mississippi reported 2,413 outages.
EMEPA: 547 (primarily in Clarke County)
Dixie Electric: 640 (Jones, Wayne counties)
Southern Pine Electric: 1,063 (Scott, Simpson, Smith counties)
Mississippi Power: 163 (primarily in the Gulfport-Biloxi area)
Avoid downed power lines and call 911 or your local power company/cooperative in the event of an emergency.
Crews are working hard to safely restore power as quickly as possible.