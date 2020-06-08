Thousands without power across East Central Mississippi as Cristobal moves inland

Thousands are still without power across East Central Mississippi Monday morning as the remains of now Tropical Depression Cristobal continue to push further inland.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, power companies and cooperatives that serve East Mississippi reported 2,413 outages.

EMEPA: 547 (primarily in Clarke County)

Dixie Electric: 640 (Jones, Wayne counties)

Southern Pine Electric: 1,063 (Scott, Simpson, Smith counties)

Mississippi Power: 163 (primarily in the Gulfport-Biloxi area)

Avoid downed power lines and call 911 or your local power company/cooperative in the event of an emergency.

Crews are working hard to safely restore power as quickly as possible.