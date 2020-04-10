Threat increasing for dangerous severe thunderstorms, tornadoes on Sunday

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong, long-track tornadoes, destructive winds, and large hail are growing increasingly likely Sunday.

TORNADO ARE LIKELY

New data on Friday continue to indicate a building likelihood of dangerous thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. The environment is favorable for tornadoes, some of which could be strong and long-lived. Tornadoes are likely, but that doesn't necessarily mean a tornado will hit your home. Even large tornadoes are small enough that we can't possibly know where they will occur until they're forming. We know they're likely to occur. Exactly where is on our current list of don't knows right now.

OTHER IMPACTS

Destructive winds in excess of 70 mph can cause tornado-like damage. Hail large than golf balls is also possible. Localized flash flooding can occur in areas of particularly heavy rain. Frequent lightning is also likely.

TIMING

The timing is a little tricky. We really become fair game for severe thunderstorms starting between 8 AM and 11 AM Sunday. Don't expect a line of storms. Supercell thunderstorms will be developing over us, and those individual storms can be difficult to time out. The severe weather threat will end between 7 PM and 10 PM Sunday.

PREPARATION