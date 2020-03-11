Three companies charged for over 836 alleged no-call violations

The Mississippi Public Service Commission, in cooperation with the Attorney General’s Office, has charged three companies for alleged violations of the state's No-Call law.

The three companies are CS Marketing, LLC, CMWEBIT, LLC and Turnkey Auto Group, Inc.

Commissioner Brent Bailey says an investigation by the PSC found the companies have been calling numerous consumers whose numbers are on the Mississippi Do Not Call Registry.

The companies represent 438 complaints, more than 836 violations and face $6.3 million in fines. The Office of the Attorney General sent the Notices of Alleged Violation on behalf of the Commission.

From the start of 2020, additional cases have been filed against Manassah Jordan Ministries, who has also previously received citations from the Federal Communications Commission, Arrowbridge Holdings and Empire Consumer Services.

Businesses and consumers may register for the No Call program via mail, using the Mississippi No Call App, calling the toll free number: 1-86NOCALLMS (1-866-622-5567) or by visiting the home page of the No Call program by clicking the attached link.