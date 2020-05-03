Threefoot building is still on schedule for November

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't slowing down Meridian's Threefoot building progress. In fact, city officials say it's still on schedule.

Here's exclusive footage of the Threeefoot building progress from our sky 11 drone. For decades, the Threefoot building has held a special place in the queen city's heart. Plans to transform the building into a hotel are moving along, as crews work on the building endlessly while following CDC guidelines.

Meridian's community development director Laura Carmichael said windows have been put in up to the fourth floor and inspectors are checking the building weekly in making sure everything is on target. Carmichael also adds the project is still one schedule to be complete in November of this year.

"Making sure that date is something we can reach. With all hopes were going to assume the building will be ready in November. You think about an impact and what it can bring to our city in downtown. It will not only bring a place where people can come and stay. It will also complement and enhance all those other venues we have downtown," said Meridian's community development director Laura Carmichael.

Carmichael said the Threefoot building will be huge for Meridian, bringing in plenty of business, jobs, and visitors.