Thursday will be warm and dry, rain returns Thursday night

The earlier threat of severe thunderstorms for part of our area has ended.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mainly dry. A stray shower or two is possible. Patchy fog will develop through morning. The low temperature will be near 59 degrees. Thursday will be partly cloudy and mainly dry during the day. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees. Meridian Regional Airport hasn't hit 80 degrees since December 16. While 80 degrees is possible in a few spots, most areas will likely not quite get there.

Rain will increase after midnight Thursday through early Friday morning. Expect scattered to widespread rain through midday Friday with lingering showers throughout the afternoon. Saturday will be the drier half of the weekend. An approaching cold front could ramp up the coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, though rain is not guaranteed for everyone.