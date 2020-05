Todd Tilghman was honored with a parade and celebration in his hometown Thursday night. It has been only a week since Tilghman won season 18 of The Voice.

Source: WTOK

The pastor of Cornerstone Church and father of 8 won $100,000 and a record deal.

Mayor Percy Bland also presented Tilghman with a key to the city at Dumont Plaza and proclaimed May 19 "Todd Tilghman Day".