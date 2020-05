A Meridian pastor hopes to continue his dream of winning a national talent competition Monday night.

Todd Tilghman, the lead pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian,has made it to the top nine of "The Voice". The 42-year-old father of eight will perform against eight others in front of coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

The top five will move on to the finals of the program with the overall winner receiving $100,000 and a national recording deal.