Prior to the parade in his honor Thursday evening, Todd Tilghman will be performing live at 4 p.m. on The MAX's Facebook page.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Meridian Police Department on 22nd Avenue South. It will proceed to Dumont Plaza where Tilghman and his family will be to be presented a key to the city by Mayor Percy Bland.

The MAX also announced Thursday that it will be opening again Tuesday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.