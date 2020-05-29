Tim Walker departing WTOK after 34 years

Friday marks the last official day for WTOK general manager Tim Walker, who's leaving the station after 34 years to take over as general manager and vice president of our sister station in Hattiesburg, WDAM-TV.

Walker got his start in broadcasting at the age of 14 working in the radio business in Meridian and in his hometown of York, Ala.

He came to WTOK in 1986 as the station's production manager, then operations manager, before taking over as general manager back in 2005.

"It's the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," said Walker. "It was not just the work part but also the personal part because we've lived here on the same property since 1997. It was a hard decision to make but it was one based on where our families are and so forth like that and kind of where we want to be when we retire."

And he says leaving WTOK is tough because it's home. The station has served this region for decades and has generations of loyal viewers.

"When I started to work here the amazing part to me was that I was working for the only station that I could see as a child," Walker said. "It's the station I grew up with. I grow up watching Bob Holland do the weather and George Shannon doing the news and all these kinds of things and the next thing, I'm working beside them."

So it's with bittersweet feelings that the WTOK family says goodbye to its longtime leader, but we're glad he's not venturing very far down the road.

Here's what some of his fellow co-workers and one former co-worker had to same about Tim.

"Tim, thanks for your leadership and your friendship. We'll miss you. Good luck in Hattiesburg." -- Pat Peterson

"Hey Tim. Going to miss you. Good luck." -- Rachel Sloan

"I would just like to say that it has been a pleasure working with you these 30-plus years here at WTOK." -- Sherry Moss

"Tim, meeting you in 1995 really changed the course of my career and my life and I will be forever grateful for that." -- Tim Irvine

"Hello Tim, I'm wishing you all the best, buddy. May God bless." -- Mike Pompelia

"I send you all my best for all you have in store and I love you very much." -- Thomas Burton

"I'm so appreciative to have you as my GM in my first job in television. I will miss you so much." -- Ellie French

"Hey there Tim. I know I'm the newbie on the block but I just want to let you know how grateful I am for you in welcoming me to the WTOK family. We're going to miss you." -- Intisar Faulkner

"I just wanted to say thanks for giving me my first start in this career in journalism. I definitely would not be where I am today if not for you and WTOK, so thank you again and congratulations." -- Ashley Shahahmadi

"I've known Tim since the mid-1980s, worked briefly with him in radio, and he has been a kind friend and also a kind boss who really cares about his staff, is concerned about whether they're happy or struggling with something. That is indeed rare and we will feel his loss in the building, definitely." -- Sheila McLain

"And I want you and Julie to enjoy life. I want you to sit back and relax. Watch Smokey and the Bandit. Fix yourself a diablo sandwich and a Dr. Pepper. Thanks for the memories." -- Brady Rushing

"And wherever you and Julie buy a house, make sure you have a fishing pond in it again." -- Lindsey Hall

"My successor will find out real quick just how involved this station is in the community and how the community responds to this station in a way like no other," said Walker. "There's a reason it's the highest rated station in the country. And that's why I think they'll realize pretty quick they've got something pretty special on their hands."

Tim Walker is a home grown success story, a great general manager and boss, but more important than that, he's an even better person and friend.