Todd Tilghman gets hometown cheer at local watch party

The days of only seeing Meridian's Cornerstone Church Pastor Todd Tilghman singing in local venues may soon be over, as he gets closer to having a music career.

Those who knew Tilghman when he was performing at backyard parties and reception halls in Meridian are excited as the singer has rocketed to the top 5 finalists on NBC's musical competition, 'The Voice'.

To help cheer him on, a group of supporters is holding a watch party Tuesday night at the Temple Theatre where the results will be live-streamed for the public. The doors open at 5 pm.

'The Voice' finale will start at 7 pm. There will be limited seating, social distancing in place, and wearing masks is required due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It’s so important for us to come together show our support and our love for Todd Tilghman. We're here to support his voice journey. When the results come in, we’re going to all be together in supporting Pastor Todd. I want to remind everyone that you must abide to the rules of social distancing. Six feet apart and wear your mask. If you don’t have a mask, you will not be allowed inside of the Temple Theatre,” said event organizer Tanya Storey.

Tilghman’s original single “Long Way Home” is currently #1 on the U.S. iTunes sales chart.