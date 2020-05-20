Todd Tilghman wins 'The Voice' season 18

On Tuesday night, downtown Meridian was filled with cheers and tears of joy as 'The Voice' contestant Todd Tilghman starts his music career.

Its official, Todd Tilghman has been crowned the season 18 winner of NBC's musical competition, "The Voice".

A group of supports held a watch party at the Temple Theatre where the show was streamed for the public.

When the results came in of Tilghman winning ‘The Voice', the crowd exploded with a great cheer. We spoke with fans of Tilghman about his big win.

"We are thrilled. There's nobody more deserving of this then he is. He one of the most selfless people I know, "said supporter Jacob Ramage.

“I love you guys. I am so proud of the man you had stayed true to on this entire journey. I am so proud of you guys," said supporter Laura Russell.

Tilghman's win marks the seventh victory for 'The Voice' judge coach Blake Shelton.