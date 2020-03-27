"Together Alabama", latest message by Gov. Ivey on new statewide order

Governor Kay Ivey issued a new statewide order for Alabama that goes into effect tomorrow March 28th at 5 p.m. and as of now lasts until April 17th.

Under the new order, non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more is prohibited. Also, entertainment venues, tourist attractions, gyms, and other self- care businesses like nail and hair salons, spas, and tattoo parlors will be closed to non-employees.

Ivey says beaches across the state will remain closed, and visitation restrictions are still in place for nursing homes and hospitals.

Medical facilities have also been asked to not perform elective surgeries, and residents must postpone dental visits and other cosmetic procedures.

“I cannot express to you enough, the fact that we must be serious, about eliminating the spread of this deadly virus. Unfortunately, there is no instruction manual on how to do this. Yes it will be hard but I am more confident than ever that we will get through this together. That’s why from this point forward, I want all of us to think of this as together Alabama,” says Ivey

Ivey previously announced July 14th as the new primary election date for the state and says that the new tax filing date has been pushed to July 15th.

Alabama students will resume lessons on April 6th, however will not return to the classroom for the remainder of the academic year.