Tomorrow we will have more warm and dry conditions, but rain is in the forecast for Tuesday.

Today we saw very warm and dry conditions to create a beautiful Sunday. Tomorrow morning we will be seeing similar conditions as you leave for work in the morning. At 6 AM we will be in the lower 60's and getting into the mid 60's by 7 AM. By 8 AM we will be in the upper 60's so it will be a mild morning and we are seeing a 0% chance of rain. Using the EMEPA live radar we are not seeing a shower in sight, however that trend could change on Tuesday.

Tonight as you are going to bed it will be a nice, clear night and we will be in the upper 60's and lower 70's. Overnight we will be dropping into the upper 50's and lower 60's and you can start to see a few clouds, but those will dissipate by the afternoon. By noon we will be seeing upper 70's and lower 80's so it will be a nice time to eat lunch outside. By 5 PM we will be seeing the mid to upper 80's, and our conditions will be very similar to today. By the time you are going to bed tomorrow we will be seeing temperatures in the lower to mid 70's. Overnight we will still be pretty warm in the upper 60's and we can start to see a stray shower or two. By the afternoon, after 1 PM, is when we will see most of our showers on Tuesday and we can see these showers building by noon. At dinner time most of the showers will have cleared and we will be in the upper 80's and lower 90's.

Tomorrow I would take advantage of the dry weather by getting outside and gardening. By noon we will be seeing the lower 80's and getting into the upper 80's by 2 PM. By 4 PM we will stick around in the upper 80's and we won't be seeing any chance of precipitation. Today we did reach 86 degrees, which last night I did say we would be a few degrees below normal, and we were. Our normal for this time of year is 87 degrees and tomorrow we will be warmer than that. For your entire day tomorrow we will be seeing the mid 60's by 7 AM and warming into the mid 80's by noon. By the afternoon we will be seeing the upper 80's, so it will be a bit warmer than yesterday. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay updated on the rain that is moving into our area and also our temperatures staying in the 90's this week.

Tomorrow we will be in the upper 80's with no precipitation in sight but that changes on Tuesday. Tuesday we will be seeing the lower 90's and also a 40% chance of rain. That rain will be sticking around for the rest of the week, but it will mostly be scattered showers. Overnight we will be seeing the upper 60's to the lower 70's. ​

