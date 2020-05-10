Tomorrow will be another mild day, but we will start warming into the 80's by Tuesday.

Today was another beautiful day with mild temperatures and we received a great picture of the sunset from last night from Jessica Dickerson. This picture is over Collinsville, and it is just stunning with the orange hue and the pinks and purples, it just doesn't get much better than that! And these clear skies will continue as your week begins because we are not seeing any rain on the live EMEPA radar anywhere in the area. Using the Alfa Insurance Camera Network we can take a look over downtown Meridian and see the clear skies that are great for finding the constellations. Maybe even go out on the porch and try to find some with your mom or loved ones to close this Mothers Day! These dry and crisp conditions will continue into your morning.

As you go to work or prepare to go support local businesses grab your mask and a light jacket as you walk out of the door. By 6 AM we will be seeing the lower 50's and staying in the lower 50's by 7 AM. However, by 8 AM we will start to warm up to the upper 50's. Tonight as you are going to bed around 11 PM we will be seeing the mid 50's and this trend will continue into Monday morning at 6 AM. So again, as you go for a morning walk or even just go grab the paper from the drive way I would grab a light jacket. From 6 AM to 10 AM we will be warming up just slight to the mid 60's. And from 10 AM to 2 PM we will be reaching the lower 70's. It will be another mild day, very similar to today. And by 6 PM we will remain in the lower 70's and upper 60's. By 10 PM we will be in the mid 50's again, so it will be a copy and paste day of today. So as you make plans for your Monday we will be a little chilly in the lower 50's as you start your day and then reaching the upper 60's by noon. By the late afternoon we will get into the lower 70's and we will have another mild day in the books.

Today we did reach 77 degrees which is much closer to our normal of 82 degrees, but we are still just 5 degrees off. I would go ahead and download the WTOK app, so you can stay up to date on whats happening with the warming temperatures in our area, and also to send in pictures just like Jessica did. Thanks so much again, Jessica! So for the beginning of your work week we will continue to see another mild day, but we will be heating up to the 80's by Tuesday and the mid 80's by Wednesday. By the weekend that chance of rain comes back into the forecast but the temperatures are also going up into the upper 80's. Overnight we will be ranging from the upper 40's to the mid 60's.