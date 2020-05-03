Tomorrow will be our last sunny day, as rain comes in on Tuesday

We have had another beautiful day full of warm weather and tonight we are left with clear skies and mild temperatures. Using the ALFA insurance camera network sky cam we can see in Philadelphia we have a clear nights sky. If you want to go star gazing with your family and try to see some constellations tonight is the night to do so, as we see no rain on the EMEPA live radar. This trend will continue for your morning drive as you get up and head to work. By 6 AM we will be seeing the lower 60's and increasing to the upper 60's by 8 AM.Tomorrow will also be a great day to go support local businesses as we will see a day full of sun. Our UV level tomorrow will be reaching level 10 which is very high. The average burn time when the UV is this high is fifteen minutes. Make sure you have on your sunscreen, sunglasses, and stay hydrated as you soak in the sun before we get some rain on Tuesday night.

This rain will be coming around the dinner time hour and will bring scattered showers until you are falling asleep. However, as East Mississippi and West Alabama get rain the Mississippi and Alabama coast, and the Florida panhandle are seeing a drought. This drought is mostly just abnormally dry, which is the smallest level, but closest to the coast is becomes more severe. The yellow is the lowest level on the drought monitor, next is the beige which is moderate drought, and then the orange is showing more severe drought areas. The high pressure system that is sitting over us is also keeping it warm and dry on the coast, when they are needing rain. I would go ahead and download the WTOK weather app to stay up to date on the timing of the rain on Tuesday and the temperatures that will be dropping this week due to the two cold fronts.

But tomorrow we will be very warm by 7 AM we will be in the lower 60's, increasing to the 80's by noon, and continuing to heat up through the day as we reach the upper 80's by 4 PM. Today, we did reach 86 degrees which is 6 degrees above normal, but we didn't touch our record that was set in 1952 at 93 degrees. For the beginning of your work week we will be in the upper 80's and that rain will come through on Tuesday bringing us down into the upper 70's. We will have a dry day on Thursday but more rain is in the forecast for Friday. Our temperatures this week will be ranging from the upper 80's to the lower 70's and over night we will be seeing the mid 60's to the lower 50's.