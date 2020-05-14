Toomsuba Head Start and Marion PD partner for drive-thru celebration

The Marion Police Department and Toomsuba Head Start partnered to host a drive thru graduation celebration for students.

48 graduates were able to ride by and wave at their teachers that they haven't seen since March. The students were gifted with certificates, goodie bags and a new backpack.

Captain Arthur Hopson said the Marion Police Department donated backpacks for the students and was happy to participate in the celebration.

"I got my start here about 40 years ago so this is very special to us and also the children,” said Hopson.

Head Start students who will return to the school in the fall were able to participate as well.