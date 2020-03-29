Tornado Watch issued until 4 AM

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 4 AM CDT for areas of East Mississippi along and north of Interstate 20.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. Severe thunderstorms can also produce damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and destructive hail larger than quarters.

Anyone in the watch should monitor weather conditions and be ready to take action if warnings are issued. Dangerous weather can occur with little to no warning. Take time to remember your tornado safety plan. Keep your cell phone close, and make sure you NOAA Weather Radio is on to alert you of any danger overnight.

The following counties are included in the Tornado Watch: Lauderdale, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, and Leake in Mississippi and Pickens in Alabama.

This includes Meridian, Marion, Collinsville, Lauderdale, Zero, Causeyville, Vimville, Philadelphia, Neshoba, House, Tucker, Sandtown, DeKalb, Scooba, Prismatic, Klondike, Newton, Decatur, Union, Little Rock, Lawrence, Chunky, Hickory, Louisville, Nanih Waiya, Noxapater, Macon, Brooksville, Carthage, Lake, Sebastopol, Forest, and Conehatta.