Tornado victim received the keys to her new home

In April of 2018, a devastating tornado swept a Meridian family's home with the broom of destruction. With the help of volunteers and the community, the family's home was rebuilt in a 2-month period.

Partners in Recovery celebrated the end of construction for the home of Mavis Scott and her son, Malcolm, with the "Pounding of the Last Nail" ceremony by members of World Renew Disaster Recovery Service from Orland Park Church near Chicago.

"This is a great day to celebrate. We're celebrating that Ms. Mavis, whose home was incredibly damaged. I saw her home back in September when I was here to visit, and we made the decision that Ms. Mavis is going to have a brand new house to move into," says World Renew Disaster Service program manager, Chris Gibson.

Overwhelmed by emotions, Mavis Scott was lost for words when she was handed the key to her new home.

"I am so grateful to God. I am so grateful for everybody that had anything to do with this project. The volunteers worked in the rain and mud. God is a good God," said Scott.

World Renew Disaster Recovery secured a $20,000 grant for building materials to help with this project.

"An organization far away has given a gift to somebody they will never meet. They will never meet Ms. Mavis. They approved it anyway and we're grateful," says Gibson.

Members of the community were moved by Scott’s reaction.

"It’s a great pleasure to see Ms. Mavis receive those keys, the joy, and smile on her face," says Fellowship Camp Pine Lake executive director, Matt Graybill.

At the beginning of this year, Partners in Recovery teamed up with the United Methodist Committee on Relief to secure a $100 lot from the city of Meridian.

"Today there's a home sitting here that's almost finished. A family is going to move in it that's been living in not so good conditions. We've been thrilled to be a part of this. To help coordinate so many organizations to help us make life better for Ms. Mavis and her son Malcolm," said the president of Partners in Recovery, Kim Waters.

Scott thanked everyone who helped make her new home a reality.

"I've got a house that isn't falling down. I've got a house that isn't falling down and I am so very grateful," says Scott.

Members of the community prayed over Scott's new home and nailed a wreath on the wall. There's still more work to be done on the home and it is expected to be fully complete next month.