DeKalb Mayor Clark Adams urges people to take precautions to protect themselves from the coronavirus but says town hall is open for business.

Adams says people should take precautions, keeping 3 to 6 feet of distance from others when you're out and avoiding crowds.

DeKalb does not have a curfew at this time but Adams says minimizing travel is a good idea.

He stresses town hall is open for business during regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.