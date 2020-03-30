Town of Marion announces new curfew

The town of Marion will now be under a curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The curfew goes into effect Monday night at 9:00 p.m.

Mayor Elvis Hudson is also urging residents to "shelter in place" during the daytime hours.

Mayor Hudson released a statement on the town's website. Here is the statement in its entirety:

"In an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Town of Marion in

conjunction with the City of Meridian will observe a curfew for

non-essential travel starting Monday, March 30, 2020 at 9:00 PM.

The curfew will be in effect each day from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM and from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM residents are asked to shelter in place until further notice. It is our sincere hope that the surrounding areas will follow this directive for public safety.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

Mayor Elvis Hudson"