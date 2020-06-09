Tree falls on home in Glade community

A massive tree crashed onto the home of a family in the Glade community of Jones County Monday evening.

Dana Bumgarner of the Jones County Fire Council said the Glade M&M Volunteer Fire Department was called to a home on Old Highway 15 South at 6:19 p.m. after the large oak tree fell onto the house while the family was inside.

Bumgarner said Tabitha Crabtree and her husband were in the home with their four children, ages 4 to 13, when the tree fell on the house and the ceiling began to cave in on them. They were able to escape with minor injuries.

The house was heavily damaged and the front of the home was completely obscured by the tree.

Dixie Electric Power Association, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Emserv Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.